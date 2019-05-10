JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain to star in Tammy Faye biopic

US, China were 'very close' to trade deal but Beijing began renegotiations: Trump
Business Standard

3 labourers die of suffocation while cleaning sewage plant

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Three labourers died of suffocation while cleaning the sewage treatment plant (STP) of a housing complex here shortly after midnight Friday, civic officials said.

A total of eight labourers were involved in the STP cleaning operation in the complex in Kapurbawdi when they got stuck inside the plant, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Five of them were rescued by fire brigade personnel, while the remaining three choked to death at around 12.30 am, he said.

Kadam said the deceased were identified as Amit Puhal, 20, Aman Badal, 21 and Ajay Bumbak, 24.

The rescued workers were admitted to a government hospital for treatment, he said.

The Kapurbawdi police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the bodies for a postmortem, civic officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 10:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU