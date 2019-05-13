14-yr-old boy held for raping minor girl in Maha

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Shirdi 

A teen-aged boy was detained for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl at the Shirdi temple town in Maharashtra's Ahmedanagar district, police said on Monday.

The boy, aged 14 years, took the girl to an isolated spot at Nimgaon village, located around three km from here, where he allegedly raped her on Sunday evening, Shirdi police station in-charge Anil Katake said.

The girl later informed about the incident to her parents who approached the police, he said.

A medical checkup of the boy and the girl was conducted at the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital following which the accused was detained and sent to an observation home, the police official said.

A case was registered against the boy under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 16:21 IST

