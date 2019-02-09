15-yr-old boy bludgeoned to death

A 15-year-old boy was bludgeoned to death at Dafi Bypass area under station here on Saturday, officials said.

Saurabh Singh, a class nine student and resident of Madhopur village in Rohania, was found with severe head injuries, they said.

Locals alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and took the injured boy to to BHU Trauma centre, where he died during treatment, they said.

A case was registered and a probe is on, they said, adding the body was sent for post-mortem.

