150 Indians deported from US for illegal entry, flouting visa norms return

-
ALSO READ
No relief for aged-out kids in US: F-1 visa, deportation their only option
Relief for Indians in US: Spouses of H1B visa holders can continue to work
UK gets highest number of tech visa applications from India, says report
US firm to pay $1.1 mn in back wages to 600 H1-B workers including Indians
Trump govt begins process to ban work permits for spouses of H1-B holders
-
Around 150 Indians deported from the US, for either violating their visa norms or illegally entering America, landed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning, an official said here.
The special aircraft carrying them landed at the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport at 6 am, the official said. The aircraft reached India via Bangladesh.
All the approximately 150 Indians are at the terminal and paper work with the immigration department is under way, the airport official said, adding they should start coming out of the airport "one by one" after 11 am.
These Indians have either violated their visa norms or were illegal immigrants, the official said.
On October 18, more than 300 Indians, including one woman, were deported by Mexican immigration authorities for illegally entering the country to sneak into the US.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU