HI names 33 probables for Junior Men's national coaching camp

on Saturday named a 33-member probables list for the junior men's national coaching camp, beginning in Bengaluru from Monday.

The focus of the three-week camp, which concludes on June 4, will be on fitness and recognising the right combinations for the upcoming eight-Nation Tournament, starting June 10 in Madrid,

The tournament will see Belgium, Germany, Great Britain, Argentina, Austria, the Netherlands, along with vie for the top honours.

"It will be a very competitive tournament for and this will be vital in terms of improving the teams set plays. A lot of emphasis will be on speed work, agility and fitness. The coaches will be watching the players closely to see how they perform under pressure situations," said.

List of Probables:



Goalkeepers: Pawan, and



Defenders: Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Sundram Singh Rajawat, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari,

Midfielders: Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya NM, Maninder Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

Forwards:Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand, Arshdeep Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)