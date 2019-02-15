16-year-old Aryaan become first Indian tennis player to flunk dope test

became the first Indian player to fail dope test and has been put under provisional suspension, the said on Friday.

16-year-old Bhatia's urine sample was taken during the Fenesta Open National Championship held here in October last year. The NADA had collected samples for the first time from players during the championship.

The national doping watchdog also provisionally suspended seven other sportspersons last month for flunking dope tests. They are (powerlifting), Ankit Gosai (handball), Jithu Thomas (volleyball), Yaiphaba (canoeing), Vishan Singh (kayaking and canoeing) and Shivam Kasana (cycling).

Monika Chaudhary, who had moved to secure a trial ahead of last year's and later tested positive for Erythropoietin (EPO), has been handed a four-year ban by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP).

The ADDP also handed four year bans to player and hammer thrower Ginjan Singh.

The ban period of decathlete Jagtar Singh, who tested positive for Meldonium during in 2017, has been reduced from four years to two years by the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP).

The NADA also said that it has conducted 675 dope tests, including 57 blood samples, in the last month.

