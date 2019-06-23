16-year-old gang-raped by six over 5 days in Andhra Pradesh

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped for five days by six persons, including three minors, after being locked up in a room in town of Andhra Pradesh, police said Sunday.

All those accused of allegedly raping her have been apprehended from different parts of the state and police said they are further investigating the case.

The incident also stirred up a row over safety of women in the state with M Sucharita promising stern action.

District Superintendent of Police told reporters that one of the accused befriended the girl when she was waiting for her friend at the RTC bus station in on June 17.

She was then taken to his room where he and five of his friends allegedly raped her for five days.

The girl, who belonged to the neighbouring district, escaped from their clutches and reached the bus station on Saturday evening when an on-duty and of Police Babu Rao spotted and rescued her, the said.

She was then admitted to the government hospital for treatment and her condition was state to be stable.

Based on the girl's complaint, police launched a manhunt for the accused and nabbed them from different places since late Saturday night.

One of the accused was nabbed at Bitragunta in district while he was trying to board a train, he added.

Condemning the incident, of Police said safety and security of women and children and prevention of crime against them would be given high priority.

Perpetrators of such crimes would be dealt with sternly and brought to book systematically, he said in a statement here.

Sawang directed the district SP to ensure the case was investigated thoroughly to secure conviction of the accused.

A case under different sections of POCSO Act and IPC was registered against the accused.

"This is a heinous crime and we will take deterrent steps to ensure such incidents did not recur," said the

MLA and also condemned the incident.

