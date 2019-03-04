16-year-old raped in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A minor girl has allegedly been raped when she was out in the fields to relieve herself in village here, police said Monday.

The accused, Tinu (22), forced the 16-year-old girl to go along with him in nearby sugarcane fields where he allegedly raped her, they said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against the accused who is absconding, police said, adding that the girl was sent for medical examination.

