17 'panchaloha' idols unearthed in TN village

As many as 17 idols made of 'panchaloha' (alloy of five metals) and believed to be ancient were unearthed while uprooting the trunk portion of a tree at a village in Pudukottai district Tuesday, officials said.

After hearing sound while removing the trunk using crowbars, the workers started carefully digging the ground and found the idols of Lord Muruga, Goddess Parvathi among others.

On information, Revenue officials rushed to the Peraiyur village near Tirumeyyam and with the help of locals started excavating the entire area, which yielded 17 idols.

Officials said the idols would be handed over to the Archaeological experts for dating and estimating their value.

