JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Dortmund withstand late Leverkusen fightback to go three points clear

Rami Malek wins Best Actor Oscar for his performance in 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Business Standard

17 sent to judicial custody for aiding mass-copying during board exam in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

Seventeen people have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case of aiding mass-copying at an exam centre here during the Uttar Pradesh board examinations.

The accused, including superintendent of the centre Yogender Pal, arrested during a Special Task Force raid were produced in a local court here Sunday.

The alleged mass copying was caught during the Class 12th Physics paper Saturday when the Special Task Force raided the examination centre upon a tipoff.

Officials had seized solved examination papers, a pistol, mobile and exam guides from the centre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 09:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements