17 sent to judicial custody for aiding mass-copying during board exam in UP

Seventeen people have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with a case of aiding mass-copying at an exam centre here during the board examinations.

The accused, including of the centre Yogender Pal, arrested during a raid were produced in a local court here Sunday.

The alleged mass copying was caught during the Class 12th Physics paper Saturday when the raided the examination centre upon a tipoff.

Officials had seized solved examination papers, a pistol, mobile and exam guides from the centre.

