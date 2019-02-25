Martins and Lopes lead Monaco to victory over Lyon

Portuguese youngsters Martins and scored as pulled further clear of the relegation zone with an impressive 2-0 win over on Sunday.

Leonardo Jardim's men are now unbeaten in four league games and five points clear of Caen, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Martins continued his fine form for with the opening goal, before Lopes made it two before the half-hour mark and Memphis Depay missed a second-half penalty for

Bruno Genesio's remain third, only three points ahead of Saint-Etienne as they bid to qualify for next season's

Monaco, who have appeared revitalised since Jardim returned just months after being sacked and replaced by Thierry Henry, started strongly, with Radamel Falcao firing a volley wide in the ninth minute.

Nine minutes later, the hosts took the lead as Martins combined with fellow January signing Fode Ballo-Toure before lashing a low shot into the bottom corner to score his third goal in four games since joining the club on loan from Atletico Madrid.

It did not take long to double their advantage, as Lopes netted a fine individual goal.

The 23-year-old, who missed the majority of Monaco's dreadful first half of the season through injury, stole possession from the ponderous before streaking clear and slotting left-footed past his namesake in the Lyon goal.

The visitors almost pulled one back on the of half-time when Tanguy Ndombele headed over, and they pushed forwards at the start of the second period.

But Depay blew a golden chance to end his three-month goal drought as sprung to his left to tip away the Dutchman's 71st-minute penalty after had brought down Moussa Dembele.

On Saturday, Paris Saint-Germain saw off Nimes 3-0 to move 17 points clear at the top, with a game in hand, as scored twice to become the youngest-ever to reach 50 goals.

