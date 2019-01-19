JUST IN
Business Standard

17 students injured as school bus overturns in Himachal

Press Trust of India  |  Hamirpur (HP) 

Seventeen children were injured as a school bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Saturday, the police said.

The private bus was ferrying the students to their school when the accident occurred after its steering got locked, they said.

The injured children were taken to a local hospital for treatment where the condition of five of them remains critical, they added.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is on, a police officer said.

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 19:05 IST

