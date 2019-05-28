19 Bangladeshi nationals held for staying without documents

Nineteen Bangladeshi nationals were arrested Tuesday at Tirupur for allegedly staying without valid documents and claiming they were from West Bengal, police said.

On information that many Bangladeshis were working in knitwear units in and around Tirpur, police raided a company at Sirupuluvapatti.

They had come from without proper documents and joined the firm claiming that they hailed from West Bengal, police said.

Seeing the police a few other Bangladeshi nationals fled from the area, they added.

