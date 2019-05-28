Haryana govt releases Rs 350 crore for cooperative sugar mills to pay farmers' arrears

The government has released Rs 350 crore to help cooperative sugar mills pay the arrears of sugarcane farmers for the crushing season 2018-19, for Cooperation said here Tuesday.

He said of the total amount released, Rs 39 crore, Rs 39.50 crore and Rs 26.50 crore have been given to cooperative sugar mills in Panipat, Rohtak and Karnal respectively.

Rs 35.50 crore and Rs 38 crore have been released to cooperative sugar mills in Sonipat and Jind respectively.

Similarly, Rs 30.50 crore has been released to cooperative sugar mills, Palwal; Rs 48 crore to cooperative sugar mills, Meham; Rs 36 crore to cooperative sugar mills, Kaithal; and Rs 29 crore to cooperative sugar mills, Gohana, Grover said in an official release here.

He said that sugarmills would pay the outstanding dues in the next week.

Grover said the interest of farmers is a priority for the and it would ensure that no faces any kind of difficulty.

