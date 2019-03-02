JUST IN
19-year-old student collapses, dies at exam centre

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A 19-year-old student, who came to a college in the city to appear for his Intermediate (10+2) annual exam Saturday, collapsed and died at the examination centre, police said.

The student felt uneasy before the test and he collapsed on a table without being able to take the exam at the centre in Paradise locality, they said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and doctors declared him dead, they said.

The exact reason for the death would be known after a medical report is obtained as per procedures, police said, adding that a case has been registered following a complaint from the student's father.

First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 19:50 IST

