Piyush Goel lays foundation stone for 240 km-long railway track from Khalilabad to Bahraich

Saturday laid the foundation stone for a 240 km-long railway track from Khalilabad to

The railway track will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

The new track will connect remote areas of five districts -- Sant Kabirnagar, Siddarthnagar, Balrampur, Sharwasti and -- and will be completed by 2024-25.

Addressing the public after laying the foundation stone, Goel said with the formation of Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, the state is seeing "double-engine development".

He said that no farmers' agitation took place for fertilisers in the past five years and several development projects were undertaken in the interest of people.

"So, I hope that the BJP and its allies will win all seats in in the coming elections," he said.

Earlier, for Railways said Purvanchal has now become a centre of development work and this has been made possible because of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)