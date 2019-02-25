1984 anti-Sikh riots: Justice Sanjiv Khanna recuses from hearing Sajjan Kumar's appeal

Justice Khanna on Monday recused himself from hearing the appeal of former challenging the High Court verdict sentencing him to life term in a 1984 case.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench headed by

The 73-year-old Kumar had surrendered before a trial court here on December 31, 2018 to serve the sentence in pursuance of the high court's December 17 judgment awarding him life imprisonment for the "remainder of his natural life".

The case in which Kumar was convicted and sentenced relates to the killing of five Sikhs in Cantonment's Part-I area of southwest on November 1-2, 1984 and burning down of a gurudwara in Part-II.

