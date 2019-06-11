Votes of minority community members are a 'blessing': Varun Gandhi

from said he considers the votes he has got from minority community members as a "blessing", but rued that that not many from the community cast their ballot in his favour.

"I did not get many votes of the minority community members, but this is also true that people from the minority community, who had voted for me, it was a blessing for me.

"A number of persons from the minority community had supported me and also campaigned for me. Sarcastic remarks were made against them, yet they did not budge and wholeheartedly supported me in the election," he said on a visit here Monday.

Gandhi, who had swapped constituency with his mother in the recent election, said he will not leave and will continue to serve the people of this constituency.

Plibhit was earlier represented by Maneka Gandhi, who was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Sultanpur.

"I am going to work for all. Now, I am not going to leave For the next 30-40 years, I am not going anywhere else," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)