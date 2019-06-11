Afghan man held for carrying bullet at IGI

An Afghan national has been apprehended at the airport for allegedly carrying a live bullet round in his hand baggage, a senior said Tuesday.

A officer, deputed at the (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected the lone bullet on the monitor while checking the bag of Suliman Naib Amiri Monday evening in the Terminal 3 area, he said.

"A bullet of 9 mm calibre was recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to after he landed here from Kabul," the said.

The man had an passport and he was later booked by police under various sections of the Arms Act, he said.

Weapons and ammunition are not allowed to be taken either in the terminal area or aircraft under the Indian aviation rules.

