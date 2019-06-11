Afghan man held for carrying bullet at IGI

-
An Afghan national has been apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a live bullet round in his hand baggage, a senior official said Tuesday.
A Central Industrial Security Force officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan the baggage of commuters, detected the lone bullet on the X-ray monitor while checking the bag of Suliman Naib Amiri Monday evening in the Terminal 3 area, he said.
"A bullet of 9 mm calibre was recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to Goa after he landed here from Kabul," the official said.
The man had an Afghanistan passport and he was later booked by police under various sections of the Arms Act, he said.
Weapons and ammunition are not allowed to be taken either in the terminal area or aircraft under the Indian aviation rules.
