Business Standard

2 die from electrocution in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Ballia (UP) 

Two persons died from electrocution when they were going to immerse a Saraswati idol in the Ganges in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Thursday.

Chhotu Kumar Singh (20) and Mayank (18) died after they came into contact with live electricity wire Wednesday evening when they were travelling in a tractor trolley, the police said.

Six persons were injured in the incident and had to be hospitalised, they said.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 12:30 IST

