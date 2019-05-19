2 drug peddlers arrested in J-K's Ganderbal

Two drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district and 700 grams of charas was recovered from their vehicle, police said.
The accused were arrested at a checkpoint near Sonamarg after the contraband was found in their vehicle, a police spokesperson said
The accused have been identified as Abdul Haleem Sheikh, resident of West Bengal's Murshidabad, and Pervaiz Ahmad Chopan, from Ganderbal's Check Prang Kangan area.
A case has been registered against the duo and further investigation is underway, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
