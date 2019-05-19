2 drug peddlers arrested in J-K's Ganderbal

Two drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's district and 700 grams of was recovered from their vehicle, police said.

The accused were arrested at a checkpoint near Sonamarg after the contraband was found in their vehicle, a said



The accused have been identified as Abdul Haleem Sheikh, resident of West Bengal's Murshidabad, and Pervaiz Ahmad Chopan, from Ganderbal's Check Prang Kangan area.

A case has been registered against the duo and further investigation is underway, he said.

