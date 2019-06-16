2 held for forging govt documents

Two persons were arrested here on Sunday for allegedly preparing fake government documents of various officers and issuing to the people, officials said.

A police team intercepted a vehicle with bovines at the They arrested and registered a case for bovine smuggling, the police said.

The accused produced a permission issued by the Jammu regarding of bovines. The permission was scrutinised and it turned out to be fake, the police said.

Based on Ahmed's disclosures, a person named Bipin Singh was immediately apprehended. Singh revealed that he used to make fake registration certificates, driving licenses, insurance certificates, route permits from a person named Vikram Seth, the police said.

Seth was also arrested and he confessed to making various type of fake government documents of officers, the police said



More arrests cannot be ruled out, the police added.

