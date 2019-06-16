Three held for robbing man in Delhi

Three alleged members of the Gala Ghotu Gang were arrested on charges of robbery in the national capital, police said Sunday.

The accused have been identified as (32), a resident of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, Parvesh (26), a resident of here and Mithlesh (22), a native of Bihar, they said.

A on patrolling duty near here on Saturday around 9.30 pm found a man shouting for help, they said.

"The man approached the and told him he was going to visit his ailing relative at When he reached Panchkuia Road, two persons got down from an auto rickshaw and robbed him of his mobile after choking him. The attackers fled towards Nehru Chowk," said of

The took the complainant in another auto-rickshaw and intercepted the accused persons at Nehru chowk, he said.

Vakeel, the of the auto-rickshaw, was apprehended whereas the other two managed to escape along with the mobile phone, the DCP said.

During interrogation, said the auto-rickshaw belongs to his relative.

The accused had robbed another man of his mobile phone in the same manner in Paharganj area, officials said.

Based on Vakeel's report, his associates were arrested from Ajmeri Gate area, they said, adding two and one auto-rickshaw was recovered from their possession.

