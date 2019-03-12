2 held for weapon-snatching in J&K

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Two persons suspected to be involved in a weapon-snatching incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

A 12-bore rifle was snatched from an ATM guard at Kundulan area of south Kashmir last Wednesday, a police official said.

During investigation, the involvement of two persons surfaced and both were taken into custody, the official said.

Further investigation led to the recovery of the snatched weapon, the official added.

