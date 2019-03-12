Google paid USD 45 million to its former India-born executive accused of sexual misconduct

Tech titan agreed to pay its former India-born top a whopping USD 45 million as an exit package when he resigned from the company in 2016 after being accused of sexual harassment, according to a media report.

The previously undisclosed amount was in the separation agreement for Singhal, a who ran Google's until early 2016.

The amount was revealed on Monday in a shareholder lawsuit accusing the board of directors of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, of shirking their responsibilities by agreeing to pay executives accused of misconduct instead of firing them for cause, reported.

The lawsuit was part of the fallout over how has handled cases, it said.

The lawsuit was filed in January in with redactions in the passages referring to board discussions. An amended version was filed on Monday without the redactions.

According to the amended suit, agreed to pay USD 15 million a year for two years and between USD 5 million and USD 15 million in the third year as long as he was not employed by a competitor.

He agreed to take a job at about a year after his departure, then resigned from the ride-hailing company a few weeks later when the claim at Google became public, the report said.

Frank Bottini, an for the shareholders, said the board-approved payments were an "abdication of responsibility".

A Google said Monday that the company had "made many changes to our workplace and taken an increasingly hard line on inappropriate conduct by people in positions of authority".

"There are serious consequences for anyone who behaves inappropriately at Google," she said.

left Google after an employee said he had groped her at an off-site event.

Google investigated the allegation and found that Singhal had been inebriated.

The company also concluded that the employee's account was credible. At the time, Singhal said he wanted to spend more time with his family and focus on his philanthropy, the report said.

Singhal did not respond to a request for comment, it said.

Born in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Singhal received a Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer science from IIT Roorkee. He received an MS degree from and was of Google's core for 15 years.

