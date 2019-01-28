2 held in Mumbai in connection with Thane chain-snatching case

Two alleged jewel thieves with cases against their names in several states in the country were recently arrested from in neighbouring Mumbai, a police said Monday.

They were wanted by police for a chain-snatching case that took place in Kalwa here on December 28 last year, said Crime Branch

Acting on a tip-off that the duo were hiding in a flat in meant for rehabilitated slum-dwellers, a police team raided the place and nabbed the duo last week, Thackeray said.

He identified them as (45) of and Bhopal-resident Virendra Singh Rajput (27) and said they stole from jewellery shops after diverting the attention of the staff there.

"They have cases against their names in various states including Delhi, Rajasthan, and Our probe shows they are involved in at least 10 crimes leading to theft of over 2 kilogrammes of gold and 9 gram diamonds," he said.

Investigating said the total value of jewellery stolen by then duo might be between Rs 70-80 lakh.

