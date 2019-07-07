2 killed, 4 injured as car overturns in Rajasthan's Baran district

Two people were killed and four others injured on Sunday after their car overturned on the Nahargarh Highway in Baran district of Rajasthan and rammed into a huge roadside rock, police said.

The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler moving ahead of them, Bhanwargarh police station House Officer SHO Nand Singh said.

The victims were enroute to the Srinathji temple in Nathdwara from Guna district in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Hariom Kirad (57) and Rambharose Kirad (60), both residents of Barukhedi village in Guna district, died on the spot, while Rameshwar (40), Ramswroop (60), Amar Singh (40) and Amar Singh Dhakad, the driver, are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Baran, the SHO said.

The bodies have been handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added.

