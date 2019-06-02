JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BBNL plans to take over operations, maintenance work of BharatNet infra
Business Standard

2 killed, 4 missing in landslide in China

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

At least two persons were killed and four others went missing after a landslide hit a temporary work shed in China's southern Guangdong Province in the early hours of Sunday.

The landslide hit a three-story shed in Dagangping Village in the city of Yangjiang, burying six people.

So far, rescuers have found the bodies of two victims, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The search and rescue work is continuing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 12:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU