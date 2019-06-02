2 killed, 4 missing in landslide in China

At least two persons were killed and four others went missing after a landslide hit a temporary work in China's southern in the early hours of Sunday.

The landslide hit a three-story in Dagangping Village in the city of Yangjiang, burying six people.

So far, rescuers have found the bodies of two victims, state-run agency reported.

The search and rescue work is continuing.

