Introduce holograms, QR codes in degrees, certificates: UGC tells varsities

The (UGC) has directed varsities and higher educational institutions to introduce identification mechanisms like hologram of the institute and QR code in students' certificates and degrees for proper verification and curbing duplication.

UGC officials said that the move will also help in bringing uniformity across the higher system in the country.

"You are requested to introduce security features in marksheets and certificates issued by the university to students enrolled in different programmes of study.

"While such features are useful for the purposes of verification and curbing duplication, they also help in introducing uniformity across the system of higher in the country," UGC said in a letter to the Vice Chancellors.

It said, "Introduce identification mechanisms like photograph of the student, hologram of the institute and QR code in students' certificates and degrees.

"Such inscriptions will go a long way in uniformly making a student's personal identity and other associated details," he added.

The varsities have also been directed to ensure that the degrees also mention place of the university or institution besides the name as well as the mode of delivery--regular, part-time or

"It is important that the details are mentioned correctly on academic certificates which are used by students throughout their lives for purposes and ends. These directives should be implemented immediately in interest of students to prevent any malpractices," the UGC added.

