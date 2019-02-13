2 militants killed in encounter in J-K's Budgam district

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in and Kashmir's district on Wednesday, police said.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was also recovered from the

"Based on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in the Gopalpora area of Chadoora in district, a cordon and was launched in the intervening night (of Tuesday and Wednesday)," a said.

He said when the was underway, the militants fired on the security forces. The retaliated and it led to a gunfight in which the two militants were killed, the said.

The identities and affiliations of the militants are being ascertained, he added.

"Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of encounter," the said.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigation into the matter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)