2 RSS workers injured in clash with DYFI workers

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Two right wing activists were injured in a clash between RSS and DYFI workers here early Thursday, police said.

The two have been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital, they said.

The clash occurred following differences over writing political graffiti on walls at nearby Kavaradi.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DFYI) is the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M).

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 17:10 IST

