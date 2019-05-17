2 students find abandoned newborn, hand it over to hospital

Two college students played good by handing over an abandoned week-old boy baby to the government hospital here after they found the newborn on a road, police said Friday.

The students - Sathyadharan and Chandrasekhar - were walking down the road Thursday night, when they heard the baby crying.

They saw the baby wrapped in a cloth and placed on the roadside, the police said.

The college-goers alerted the ambulance service, and they picked up the baby and took it to the hospital.

The doctors, upon examining the baby, found it to be in good health, hospital sources said.

The students won the appreciation of the public and the hospital staff for their good deed.

Police have registered a case and are in search of the woman who abandoned the newborn.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)