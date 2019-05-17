Curfew clamped in Bhaderwah for second day

remained clamped in valley of district for the second day on Friday following violent protests by members of a community against killing of a person.

The district administration refuted that "cow vigilantism" was the reason behind the murder and said some people were trying to give communal colour to the incident.

The has been deployed in the town besides additional security personnel being posted in sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

" continues to remain imposed in the town. There has been no report of any untoward incident from anywhere.The situation is under control", of Doda, Sagar Doifode, told

Sagar, who is camping in the town, said he has talked to the family of the deceased and they are satisfied with the action taken in the case.

He said eight persons have been arrested in connection with the killing and police is investigation the case.

Denying reports in a section of media, Sagar said, "This is not a cow vigilantism case. It is not such an incident. Some people are deliberately giving it a communal colour."



He said police are investigating the case and asked the people not to spread rumours.

IGP Jammu Zone, M K Sinha had said on Thursday that "One person with the name of Nayeem was coming from Chatergala side during midnight. When he reached near Nalthi area, he was killed and another person with him suffered splinter injuries (in a firing incident)."



He said two suspects, who allegedly opened fire, have been arrested and five others have been detained.

The killing triggered protests as a large number of people belonging to a community, including the kin of the deceased, pelted stones on police station. They damaged several vehicles and set afire a three-wheeler, officials said.

The protesters also pelted stones on premises belonging to another community following which police used canes and teargas shells to disperse the mob.

The relatives of the deceased alleged that he was victim of cow vigilantism and was targeted as he was involved in cattle trade.

Residents of Nalthi village told police that two to three persons were found moving under suspicious circumstances in the area which led to the firing.

Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh, of Anjuman- Bhaderwah, has given a call for a shutdown and accused the saffron outfits of being behind the incident.

Sanatan Dharam Sabha (SDS), Jammu condemned the violent protests and alleged the community which is in minority in the area was being targeted.

"We suspect this is a well planned and coordinated action of anti-social and anti-national elements to disturb the peaceful situation in area," a of said.

Senior officials of administration, police and the were camping at Bhaderwah to assess the situation.

Authorities have appealed to the people to remain calm and assured them that all culprits will be brought to book.

