2 swine flu deaths reported in Telangana since January 1

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

:Two persons have died of H1N1 virus in Telangana and as many as 345 freshcases have been reported from the state from January 1 and February 4, health authorities said Tuesday.

Out of a total of 1,904 blood samples, 345 tested positive for swine flu during the period, a senior health official told PTI.

In the city alone, 188 positive cases were reported out of the total 1,467 samples tested, the official said.

In 2018, 28 people had died of swine flu and 1,007 cases been detected, health department officials had earlier said.

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 14:25 IST

