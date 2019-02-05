HC adjourns hearing on CBI bid to question Kolkata Police chief

The Tuesday adjourned hearing on the government's plea against the CBI's attempt to enter police Rajeev Kumar's residence to question him in connection with the multi-crore chitfund scam cases.

The had on Monday pleaded for an immediate hearing on the incident from the day before when CBI sleuths appeared outside the police commissioner's official residence unannounced.

The high court had declined their plea said that it will take it up on Tuesday.

Appearing before Justice at the beginning of the proceedings Tuesday morning, prayed for adjournment of the matter since the was already seized of the issue.

On the state government's prayer, Justice Prasad adjourned hearing in the matter till Thursday and verbally asked the AG to tell the to cooperate in the investigation.

The high court had on Monday refused immediate hearing on the case following objection by the

AG Dutta submitted on Monday that despite a stay by the high court on steps regarding notice to officials, the CBI sought to enter Kumar's residence on Sunday and question him.

He submitted that the court is scheduled to hear the matter on February 13 and as such, the CBI's attempt to enter Kumar's official residence was in violation of its order.

had submitted that the stay was on a CBI notice to only Arnab Ghosh, the then ( department) of Bidhannagar Police, which initially investigated the chit fund case, and two other police officials - Dilip Hazra and Sankar Bhattacharya.

He further told the court that the CBI has already moved the Supreme Court, on the order of which the central agency is investigating the chit fund cases, and as such the hearing on the state's prayer be adjourned.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)