Videograph all autopsies, HC orders govt hospitals in TN

The bench here Tuesday directed the government hospitals in to ensure the presence senior forensic experts during post-mortems, and videograph the procedure.

Justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar gave the directive while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) of who alleged various lapses, including mentioning of wrong names and addresses in the post-mortem reports.

The petitioner claimed that over 700 post-mortem reports had not been signed by the doctor concerned.

The court, on its own, ordered that the of the here be impleaded in the case and posted the matter to March 19 for further hearing.

