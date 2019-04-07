JUST IN
20 passengers ill after eating rail food in Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani

A railway spokesperson said doctors at Gomoh station attended to those taken ill and all of them are stable

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Around 20 passengers on board the Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani were Sunday taken ill after eating meals served by railways, sources said.

A railway spokesperson said doctors at Gomoh station attended to those taken ill and all of them are stable.

A doctor at Bokaro also attended to the passengers and as a precaution he is now travelling in the train and checking passengers.

"At Tatanagar also doctors will attend. All passengers are well. No one is detrained. Pantry car is also being checked and food samples are collected to investigate the quality of food," the spokesperson said.

The food sample has also been collected by the IRCTC.
First Published: Sun, April 07 2019. 12:05 IST

