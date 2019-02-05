200 forest dept officials shifted in Telengana

In a major reshuffle in the forest department, the Government Tuesday transferred around 200 officials.

Officers with good record and name in protecting the forests have been appointed at important places," a release from the office of K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Rao made it very clear that the responsibility of saving the forest should be entrusted to officers with commitment.

Around 200 officers from the Chief Conservator level to beat officers have been transferred, it said.

As many as 21 officers who are working currently at district level as Chief Conservators, Conservators and DFOs have been entrusted with the responsibility of the districts, it added.

