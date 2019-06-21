200 monks to conclude pad yatra with conference on world peace

A pad yatra by more than 200 buddhist monks from will conclude in with a conference on world peace and cultural heritage of the

The month-long walk will come to close at the (MIMC) in on June 26 with an international conference titled "World Peace and Preservation of Cultural Heritage of the Himalayas", said the organisers.

The fourth consecutive pad yatra, which initiated from Dharamsala last month, aims to divert global attention towards the revival of glory and resources in the region, they added.

"The world has so much of aggression and violence, the most urgent need in this world is peace. In this three-day conference we have a motive to inspire people for world peace. Everyone in this world has the power to change the world, we just need an inspiration to do it," Bhikkhu Sanghasena, founder, MIMC, said.

Famous Susanne von der Heide, Nepalese and philanthropist Binod Chaudhary, will be among many other dignitaries who will be speaking at the conference.

The conference will conclude with a traditional cultural performance by students of the MIMC on June 28.

