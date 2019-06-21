Only one case of Nipah reported this year from Kerala, no fatality: Vardhan

Only one case of Nipah virus has been reported so far this year from Ernakulum district of and the patient has been discharged, Union informed the Friday.

The case was reported in the first week of June, he said.

Vardhan said a total of 50 suspects were identified and all of them tested negative for Nipah.

A total of 330 contacts are being followed up on a daily basis and no new case has been reported, he said.

Immediately after the outbreak, the of Virology (NIV), Pune deputed special teams to collect samples from Pteropus or fruit bats, which are the main reservoir for the Nipah virus disease, the told the of Parliament.

"Out of 36 Pteropus species bats tested for Nipah, 12 (33 per cent) were found to be positive for anti-Nipah bat antibodies," he said.

The said during the 2018 Nipah outbreak in Kerala, 52 Pteropus giganteus bats were collected and 10 samples (19 per cent) were found positive for Nipah by 'Real Time qRT-PCR' lab testing technique.

Human is an emerging zoonotic disease in which the virus is transmitted to humans from infected bats, pigs and other animals. Nipah virus outbreak in has been reported from two states till now -- (2001, 2007) and (2018 and now in 2019).

In 2001, there were 66 cases and 45 deaths due to Nipah virus in Siliguri. In 2007, five deaths and five cases were reported from Nadia in West Bengl. In 2018, 17 deaths and 19 cases were reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram in

This year, so far, no fatality has been reported due to Nipah infection in Kerala, Vardhan said.

Elaborating on the measures taken by the government after the outbreak, he said the deployed a multi-disciplinary team consisting of experts from the for Disease Control (NCDC), and the (ICMR) in the affected district to assist and guide the state health authorities.

The team is supporting Kerala in investigations, contact tracing, sample testing and management of Nipah Virus Disease (NiVD), he asserted.

Point of has been established by NIV, Pune at Medical College Ernakulum. Experts from the of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), were also involved with the local in the investigation, the minister said.

A (SHOC) at NCDC has been activated since June 4 and is coordinating with field teams on surveillance and response activities for Nipah containment.

A dedicated phone-line has been established at SHOC to answer queries of general public. Further, specific case definition, contact tracing and treatment and have been provided to Kerala authorities, Vardhan said.

In response to a question, the said according to the information received from the Ministry of External Affairs, no screening for Nipah Virus is required for issuance of Indian visas to persons coming from and

