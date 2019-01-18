2019 will be year of optimism, says Karvy Stock Broking

Friday said 2019 would be a year of optimism about the economy in the country.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) of banks decreased from 11.5 per cent in March 2018 to 10.8 per cent in September 2018 and are expected to further decline to 10.3 per cent by March 2019, Karvy said in a press release here while quoting the recent financial stability report of the RBI.

Gains were triggered on hopes of interest rate cut by the RBI after latest data revealed that has dropped sharply in December, the release said.

Positive global stocks also boosted sentiment, it said.

While Indian economy remains resilient, IMF forecasts growth for FY2019-20 to be 7.4 per cent, which is a strong number, the release said.

The optimistic turn about equities is that growth drivers are changing from private consumption to investment in Q2 FY 2018-19, gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) increased by 12.5 per cent year on year recording the third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, it said.

"Given this, the major event for Indian markets is the and 2019 may shape up to a tale of two halves, equities moving sideways ahead of the elections," the release said.

Also, with the start of 2019, the equity market may lay focus on some important economic events like bank recapitalisation, populist measure if any in the Interim Budget, farm loan waiver effects, GST collection trends, progress under the insolvency code and interest rate trajectory, it said.

Based on the outcome of the recent state elections and the due in the first half of 2019, the government is likely to focus more on the rural and agriculture sector, the release said.

Creation of jobs at an accelerated pace could be one more focus area, it said.

The calendar year 2018 has been a marginal year for investors with the Nifty giving 3 per cent return. And investors would do well to moderate their expectations for index returns in calendar year 2019, the release quoted of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd as saying.

"We expect Nifty to face resistance around 11,750 levels followed by 12,000 levels for the year ahead," he said.

"The auto industry is nearing its next down cycle. However, as the industry is shifting towards improvisation in technology and comfort, we think that there is more scope for expansion, he said.

"Giving our expectation for Nifty to touch 14,000 levels in 2019, we prefer cyclical sectors, banks and capital goods," he said.

announced an 'Investment Strategy Report' here Friday.

It is from the report that the investors would get the basic fundamentals of stock, insights into the financial health of Karvy, related market scenario, and the outlook of the company and valuations, Singh said.

