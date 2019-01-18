Delhi BJP legislators to file details of assets, liabilities as asked by Lokayukta: Vijender Gupta

The BJP MLAs will file details of their assets and liabilities as asked in a notice by Lokayukta, of Opposition said on Friday, and attacked the ruling for resisting similar disclosure by its legislators.

He said that though a complaint was made only against MLAs but the issued notice to BJP MLAs, which reflected its "impartiality", and asserted that Chief Minister should have set an example by filing the details himself.

"The BJP MLAs unanimously decided in a meeting in Vidhan Sabha that all four of them will comply with the notice of to file details of assets and liabilities," Gupta said in a press conference. The party has four MLAs in a 70-member house where the (AAP) enjoys a brute majority.

In a notice, the office of had asked the ruling legislators, Kejriwal, to give their replies on a complaint alleging that they are not furnishing details of their assets and liabilities before the competent authority.

"The which came to power four years back on the plank of honesty and transparency in public life is now surprisingly opposing the notice issued by Lokayuka," Gupta said.

Assembly had said earlier that there was no law under which it was compulsory for the MLAs to furnish these details.

"There is no such law under which it is compulsory for MLAs to give details of their assets and liability. It (proposed legislation) is still under consideration of the There is no such provision in the law," Goel had told

Gupta, however, said that the notice by the Lokayukta was a step in the direction of transparency in public life.

"When Parliamentarians can submit details of their assets and liabilities, there is no reason why Delhi MLAs cannot do so," the BJP said.

The issue was raised by an and activist Vivek Garg, who on January 9, filed a complaint with the office of Lokayukta, alleging that details of assets and liabilities were not being filed by the AAP MLAs for three consecutive financial years.

