21 Bangladeshi nationals deported

Altogether 21 Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, were deported to their country on Saturday after two years in from Sutarkandi- Immigration Check Post (ICP) on the India- International Border, police said.

After receiving approval from the (MHA), the 21 foreigners were sent back to their country after being handed over by Border Police and to Border Guards (BGB) at the ICP, an Police said here in Guwahati.

The foreigners were detained for violation of the Passport Act, police sources in Cachar said, adding, they had illegally entered Assam through two years ago.

"The Bangladeshis were lodged at the detention centre in in Silchar from where they were taken in a special bus to the border point to be handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities," police said.

The deported have been identified as Nasir Hussain, Abdul Wahid, Mohammad Khairul, Jahida Begum, Sufia Begum, Mihir Pebel Mia, Safique Islam, Saveel Ahmad, Ramjan Ali, Bablu Ahmad, Suman Fakir, Masum Ahmad, Nazim Uddin, Asraful Alam Chowdhury, Litun Kanti Das, Tofique Ali, Raju Ahmad, Dilwar Hussain, Md Sukkur, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)