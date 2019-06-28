21 UP jailors transferred

Amid reports of a few inmates having their way in jails in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government Thursday night transferred 21 jailors, officials said.

According to a statement issued here by Director General (prisons) Anand Kumar, 21 jailors in the state have been transferred.

Some of the jailors who have been transferred are Ravikant Singh from Central Jail Agra to Jhansi District Jail, Alok Kumar Shukla posted at Central Jail Bareilly to District Jail Fatehpur, while Dharampal Singh has been transferred to Naini Central Jail (Prayagraj) from Sultanpur District Jail.

No jail official from Unnao District Jail was mentioned in the transfer list.

The rejig of the officials comes a day after a video of two inmates flaunting a pistol at the Unnao district jail went viral on social media, prompting the UP government to initiate disciplinary action against jail officials.

A proposal has also been sent to the Home Department for the transfer of the inmates to some other jail, officials said.

Elaborating on the action taken in this regard, Sharad, Additional Inspector General (Headquarters), told PTI, "Departmental proceedings have been initiated against four jail officials on grounds of laxity and dereliction of duty. A show-cause notice has been issued to the jail superintendent and the jailor."



"As far as the two inmates seen in the video are concerned, they will be transferred to some other jail. A proposal in this regard has been sent to the UP Home department," he said.

