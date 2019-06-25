Will provide all the support for Olympic qualifiers, Rijiju assures women's hockey team

Newly appointed minister Tuesday interacted with the recently crowned women's team members and assured that the government will provide all the support required for the Olympic qualification.

The Indian women's team had outplayed hosts 3-1 to clinch the FIH Women's Series Finals on Sunday.

The world number nine Indian team will now compete at the the FIH Olympic Qualifiers to be held later this year. The 14-team tournament will be a bilateral two-match series, from where the winners of each of the seven matches will qualify for the

"The Indian women's team has played very well, and made us proud. The ministry will extend all support to players, both individually and as a team. I will visit their training center in Bengaluru to meet their coaches and discuss the requirements of the team. has a good chance of qualifying for the and winning a medal in hockey," Rijiju said.

remained unbeaten throughout their campaign, scoring 29 goals and conceding just four. The women's team recorded convincing victories over Chile, beating them 4-2 in the semifinal and champions 3-1 in the final.

Gurjit Kaur was India's leading goal scorer at the tournament with 11 goals, while added one more accolade to her growing profile, as she was adjudged the of the tournament.

The Indian team has participated in on two previous occasions, in 1980, where they finished fourth, and in 2016. With their improving fortunes on the global stage, having reached the semifinals of and earning a silver at the Asian Games, will look to seal an Olympic berth later this year.

