Greaves Cotton rolls out electric scooter, priced at Rs 66,950

Engineering firm Greaves Tuesday rolled out its high-speed electric Zeal, priced at Rs 66,950 (ex-showroom Bengaluru with subsidy).

Launched by Ampere under FAME-II scheme, the e- will get a subsidy of Rs 18,000. It has a top speed of 55 kmph and a range of 75 km with charge time of 5.5 hours, the company said in a release.

Ampere is the arm of Greaves and has a significant presence in the domestic electric two wheeler segment.

The launch is part of the company's strategic initiative to strengthen and expand presence in last-mile space, the release said.

"Ampere is a with comprehensive offering of products, services and aftermarket support. We remain committed in bringing about transformation in next generation mobility solutions," Greaves said.

FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) which was introduced on April 1, 2015, entered its second phase (FAME-II) from April this year.

The scheme is aimed at encouraging faster adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles with upfront incentive on purchase of and setting up of necessary charging infrastructure for EVs.

Zeal will initially be available at Greaves Cotton's in Bengaluru, a said, adding that the supply will be expanded to all 300 plus of the company in a phased manner.

Amperes' electric vehicles come with a warranty of one to three year and after-sales service across a network of and in over 5,000 aftermarket outlets across the country.

Greaves Cotton's range includes Reo, V48, Magnus and Angel in the personal segment and Trishul and Mitra in the commercial space.

