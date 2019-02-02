22nd AIIMS to be set up in Haryana's Rewari

The Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be established at village Manethi in Haryana's district.

An area of over 220 acres has been identified for this purpose, an official of the government said here.

The establishment of the in the state will provide opportunity for the youth of to undergo both under graduate and post graduate medical education in all its branches, the said.

Another important project, the Institute at Badsa district Jhajjar, the first institute in to have proton facility for treatment of cancer, is likely to be fully functional by February or March 2019, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)