Pb minister Gurmit Sodhi expresses keenness to contest LS polls from Ferozepur

and Saturday expressed his interest to contest the coming polls from Ferozepur seat, presently represented by Akali Singh Ghubaya.

Though Sodhi, an MLA from Guru Harsahai (an assembly seat in Ferozepur), said the final decision will be taken by the party high command.

"I am keen to contest from Ferozepur seat and would like to work for the all round development of this constituency which remained ignored for the last several years," Sodhi said.

He claimed that he has the support of all communities, including and Jats in Ferozepur.

"I can win from this seat if the chance is given to me to contest from here. But the final decision will be taken by the party high command," said Sodhi, who is a in the Amarinder Singh-led government.

Sodhi said the last won the seat in 1985 by Gurdial Singh Dhillon won from here.

"There has been no development in Ferozepur for the last several years. It has been the most-ignored constituency. MPs of other political parties never worked for its development. I want to work for the constituency," Sodhi said.

Meanwhile, Asha Kumari, the party affairs in-charge of Punjab, said, "Everyone has the right to seek ticket. It is the central election committee of the Congress which will decide on candidates for 13 seats in

