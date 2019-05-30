23-year-old arrested for killing a man in northeast Delhi

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing another person in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Danish, a resident of Welcome area.

Danish, who was arrested on Wednesday from near ISBT area, was one of the three accused involved in killing 28-year-old last Sunday.

During interrogation, Danish told police that had had fired on him two years ago back. Danish feared that would attack him again which is why he decided to kill him," said Atul Kumar Thakur, of Police (northeast).

The accused along with his two accomplices fired at Imran last Sunday before fleeing from the spot on their motorcycle. Imran was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Two of his accomplices involved in the killing have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, the said, adding both the accused and the victim often used to fight with each other following a family dispute.

Danish was previously involved in four different cases, they said.

Imran who worked as a driver, was earlier involved in cases of attempt to murder and rape. He lived with his wife at Shashtri Park, police said.

