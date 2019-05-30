Punjab, Haryana reels under scorching heat

There was no respite from the ongoing heat that continued to sweep and on Thursday, with sizzling at 46.9 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures registered a further increase as comparison with those recorded on Wednesday.

town in Haryana's district was the hottest place in the two states, recording a six degrees Celsius above normal maximum temperature, a meteorological department report said here.

Bhiwani, Hisar, Karnal and Ambala, too, reeled under severe heat, recording maximum temperatures of 45.3 degrees Celsius, 45 degrees Celsius, 44 degrees Celsius and 44.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, too, witnessed a further rise in its maximum temperature recording a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

Patiala, and in also recorded above normal maximum temperatures of 44.6 degrees Celsius, 44.5 degrees Celsius and 44.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the department, heatwave conditions would continue in the two states and Chandigarh over the next two days.

